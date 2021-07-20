Watch: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court after being arrested in porn racket

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Tuesday after being arrested in porn racket.

Raj was arrested by the Mumbai police on Monday night in connection with the case of creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. According to the police, Raj appears to be the 'key conspirator' of the case.

The court on Tuesday remanded businessman Raj Kundra in police custody till July 23.