Watch: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court after being arrested in porn racket

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Tuesday after being arrested in porn racket.
Raj was arrested by the Mumbai police on Monday night in connection with the case of creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. According to the police, Raj appears to be the 'key conspirator' of the case.
The court on Tuesday remanded businessman Raj Kundra in police custody till July 23.
According to reports, a case was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps.
An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint.
On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch. Earlier also, the police had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused.
Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.
After Raj Kundra's arrest, the Mumbai police arrested one more person in connection with the case. The accused, identified as Ryan Thorpe, was arrested from his office on Monday night along with Kundra after an enquiry into the matter.
According to PTI sources, Thorpe was working on a senior position with an app firm.
(With inputs from PTI)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)