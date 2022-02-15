Watch: Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha turns 2; shares adorable video of baby girl fighting with Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha Shetty turns two on February 15 and mummy Shilpa put out a very cute birthday wish for her.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted a video of Samisha adorably fighting with Raj Kundra. In the video, Shilpa was heard asking ‘whose mumma?’ Raj jumps in and says, “Mine." Disagreeing with Raj, Samisha says that Shilpa is her mumma. Raj continues to tease her by placing his hand on Shilpa and calling her his while Samisha fights back and calls Shilpa her mumma.

Samisha got competitive with Raj and they both could be seen kissing Shilpa’s knee several times. “Awww, my Samisha,” Shilpa said.

She captioned it, "MINE! 😇😇😇YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it😋🙈💖Thankyouuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha♥️✨🧿 I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last🤗😇🧿Happy birthday Samisha,our little baby is 2♥️"

Shilpa and Raj, who also have a nine-year-old son named Viaan, welcomed Samisha in 2020 via surrogacy.

Shilpa is currently enjoying a vacation in Alibaug with Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty and Raqesh Bapat.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:02 PM IST