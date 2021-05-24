Watch: Shilpa Shetty shares adorable video of Viaan and Samisha to mark Brother's Day

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday posted an adorable unseen video of his son Viaan engaged in a cute conversation with his baby sister Samisha.
Marking Brother's Day, the actress dedicated the post to the bond between the two siblings.
In the video, Viaan and Samisha can be seen sitting in a garden as he enjoys some coconut water. Samisha, on the other hand, asks him for some and Viaan then lets her have a few drops from his straw.
In the caption of her post, Shilpa revealed that she had a Rakhi brother much later in life, but Samisha is lucky to have a real one.
"Having a younger sibling somehow makes the older one responsible, protective, mature, and even territorial (I would know!😅😋) I’ve had Rakhi brothers much later in life, but Samisha is lucky to have a real one. To see these visuals just makes my heart melt! Priceless!! Happy Brother’s Day," she wrote.
Here's the video:
Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra had their baby daughter Samisha last year in 2020 with the help of surrogacy. A few days back, they celebrated Viaan's 9th birthday.
Recently, Shilpa's whole family was diagnosed with Covid-19. On May 7, Shilpa had informed her followers on social media that her mother, husband, parents-in-law, and children and two of her in-house staff members had tested positive.
She also shared a note informing her fans that they all have been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. However, a few days back, she gave a health update on her family, stating they have recovered from the disease.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will soon be seen in Hungama 2, the sequel to the 2003 comedy-drama Hungama, and has also finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She has also resumed the shoot of Super Dancer.
