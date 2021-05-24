Watch: Shilpa Shetty shares adorable video of Viaan and Samisha to mark Brother's Day

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday posted an adorable unseen video of his son Viaan engaged in a cute conversation with his baby sister Samisha.

Marking Brother's Day, the actress dedicated the post to the bond between the two siblings.

In the video, Viaan and Samisha can be seen sitting in a garden as he enjoys some coconut water. Samisha, on the other hand, asks him for some and Viaan then lets her have a few drops from his straw.

In the caption of her post, Shilpa revealed that she had a Rakhi brother much later in life, but Samisha is lucky to have a real one.

"Having a younger sibling somehow makes the older one responsible, protective, mature, and even territorial (I would know!😅😋) I’ve had Rakhi brothers much later in life, but Samisha is lucky to have a real one. To see these visuals just makes my heart melt! Priceless!! Happy Brother’s Day," she wrote.

Here's the video: