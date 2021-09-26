Watch: Shilpa Shetty shares adorable video of daughter Samisha Shetty on Daughters' Day

Onn the occasion of Daughters' Day 2021, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared an adorable unseen video of her daughter Samisha Shetty and penned a sweet note.

The video shows the mother-daughter duo wearing matching pink outfits as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Samisha is seen clapping and jumping in full enthusiasm as she joins her mom for pooja.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Happy Daughter’s Day to US, mine and ours…

Thank you, Samisha, for choosing me. I promise you that even though we’ve been mother-daughter from the start, we’ll always be best friends forever from the heart. Love you, my baby."

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra had their baby daughter Samisha last year in February with the help of surrogacy. The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, also has a son - Viaan.

Recently, Shilpa shared a thoughtful message on 'recovering from suffering' amid the ongoing porn racket controversy surrounding her husband and businessman Raj Kundra.

The 'Hungama 2' actress, who has been quite active on social media even after the controversy, keeps on sharing motivational posts on her Instagram account.

Taking to her IG story, the 'Dhadkan' actress shared a picture from a book that included a quote by Christiaan Barnard.

The quote read, "Suffering isn't ennobling, recovery is." Below the quote was a thoughtful message emphasizing how the recovery process from difficult times makes one stronger.

It ended with a thought, "I hate bad times as much as anyone does, but I know I'm strong enough to get through them and recover from them."

This post from Shilpa came after her husband Raj was granted bail on Monday by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after taking a brief hiatus following her husband's arrest, Shilpa is once again busy judging the dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. On the film front, she was recently seen in Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2'.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 05:54 PM IST