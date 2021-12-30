Watch: Shilpa Shetty recreates Shah Rukh Khan's iconic helicopter scene from 'K3G'; Karan Johar reacts

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently recreated one of the most iconic scenes from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Shilpa, who jetted off to Mussoorie for a vacation with husband Raj Kundra and her kids, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday.

Now, taking to Instagram, Shilpa dropped a video of herself from the vacation in which she can be seen stylishly stepping out of the helicopter.

The 'Hungama 2' actress also added the 'K3G' title track in the background.

"That feeling of coming back home… unmatched! We all have a little bit of K3G in all of us @karanjohar," she wrote in the caption. Check out her post here:

'K3G' director Karan Johar also reacted to the video by posting several clapping emoticons in the comments section.

Shilpa, who is quite active on social media, often treats fans with hilarious videos and stunning photos of herself. She has over 23.7 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in ‘Hungama 2’ co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan’s ‘Nikamma’ with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

He also judges the latest season of 'India's Got Talent' with Kirron Kher and Badshah.

