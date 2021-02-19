Watch: Shilpa Shetty quips Shehnaaz Gill's hilarious 'Tuadda Kutta Tommy' dialogue as she spots a dog on sets of reality show

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who's all set to make her Bollywood comeback with 'Hungama 2', was spotted at the sets of her upcoming reality show - 'Super Dancer 4'.

A hilarious video of the actress and choreographer Geeta Kapoor, is currently going viral on the internet.

The video shows the Shilpa and her co-judge coming out of the studio as they spot a dog. Pointing at the pooch, the actress quips, "Tera kutta kutta, mera kutta tommy," and bursts out laughing.

Check out the chuckle-evoking video here: