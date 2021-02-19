Watch: Shilpa Shetty quips Shehnaaz Gill's hilarious 'Tuadda Kutta Tommy' dialogue as she spots a dog on sets of reality show

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who's all set to make her Bollywood comeback with 'Hungama 2', was spotted at the sets of her upcoming reality show - 'Super Dancer 4'.
A hilarious video of the actress and choreographer Geeta Kapoor, is currently going viral on the internet.
The video shows the Shilpa and her co-judge coming out of the studio as they spot a dog. Pointing at the pooch, the actress quips, "Tera kutta kutta, mera kutta tommy," and bursts out laughing.
Check out the chuckle-evoking video here:
Engineer-turned-musician Yashraj Mukhate, who first shot to fame after he turned TV show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiyas' dialogues into a song, had turned 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' into a rap song, which instantly went viral.
Shilpa isn't the only one who seems to still seems to be in love with Mukhate's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy', despite his latest track 'Pawri'.
Recently, Union Minister Smriti Irani had posted Yashraj's video of Twada kutta Tommy and written, "When you prefer desi Tommy over #Pawri... I know I am late to the #Pawri but der aaye durust aaye (better late than never)."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama'.
This will mark her onscreen comeback after 13 years.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film will star Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.