Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, son Viaan kickstart Diwali festivities with rangoli-making

As the five-day-long festivities of Diwali have begun, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday kick-started the celebrations by preparing rangoli with her son, Viaan.
The 'Dhadkan' actor took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen preparing rangoli with her little one.
The 45-year-old actor is seen dressed in pink coloured saree and elegant half-tie hairdo.
"The most colourful and beautiful time of the year is here! On the first day of DIWALI, following our solemn annual tradition, Viaan & I got down to some serious Rangoli-making," she wrote in the caption.
"It's a beautiful way to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our house on this very auspicious occasion," she added.
Kundra went on to extend Diwali and Dhanteras wishes to her fans. "Here's wishing all of you a very Happy Dhanteras. May Lakshmi Maa & Lord Kuber bless all of you abundantly! @rajkundra9," she wrote.
Shilpa is all set to return to films after 13 years with two releases, "Hungama 2" and "Nikamma".
Last week, she shared her experience on working in "Nikamma", which also stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.
"The #NikammaShootWrap is a bitter-sweet moment for me... I've had an absolute blast shooting with this crazy #Nikamma bunch! "We've spent so much time together that I'm really going to miss all the madness, but I'm taking back memories that will last a lifetime... all thanks to my director, Sabbir Khan, Abhimanyu, and Shirley.Can't wait for you all to see the result of our labour of love! For now.. it's a WRAP..Yaaaaay," she wrote on Instagram.
Along with her post, she shared a picture and a video from the set of the film directed by Sabbir Khan.
Shilpa was last seen on the big screen in the 2007 movies, "Life In A... Metro" and "Apne".
“Hungama 2”, also featuring Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan, is a follow-up of Priyadarshan's 2003 slapstick hit, “Hungama”. The cast and crew shot portions of the film in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, recently.
