Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, son Viaan kickstart Diwali festivities with rangoli-making

As the five-day-long festivities of Diwali have begun, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday kick-started the celebrations by preparing rangoli with her son, Viaan.

The 'Dhadkan' actor took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen preparing rangoli with her little one.

The 45-year-old actor is seen dressed in pink coloured saree and elegant half-tie hairdo.

"The most colourful and beautiful time of the year is here! On the first day of DIWALI, following our solemn annual tradition, Viaan & I got down to some serious Rangoli-making," she wrote in the caption.

"It's a beautiful way to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our house on this very auspicious occasion," she added.