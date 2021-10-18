Watch: Shilpa Shetty flaunts her new undercut buzz haircut in latest workout video

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunted her new undercut buzz haircut in a workout video on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the queen of fashion and style shared a video in which she can be seen tying her hair in a ponytail and flaunting her new and trendy haircut.

Another element of the diva's sporty avatar that caught the viewers' attention was her workout wear featuring the word 'PINK' in bold, capital letters.

In the video, the actress can be seen tying her hair and winking at the camera before she begins her high-intensity workout.

She chose Diljit Dosanjh's popular number 'Lover' as the background song.

"You can’t live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an Undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won’t lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the ‘Tribal Squats’. It works on all lower body muscles, shoulders, arm-&-leg coordination, speed & agility, and most importantly - on our brain & body. The routine entails doing 4 sets of 60 seconds each with only a 30-second break in between each of them. Put in the effort consistently to see the difference because like they say, 'No Guts, No Glory'," she captioned her post.

Fans and members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Love it! There is more power to U, when u do things that are uncomfortable n beat stereotypes," choreographer Terence Lewis commented.

In another video on Instagram, the actress gave a glimpse of how she got the haircut. "How it happened!!!! @wahid246 was more scared than I was."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after judging 'Super Dancer 4', Shilpa is all set to join 'India's Got Talent' as a judge, along with popular musician-rapper Badshah. The reality show will air on Sony TV this year.

On the film front, Shilpa will next be seen in Sabbir Khan’s ‘Nikamma’ which will also star Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 05:56 PM IST