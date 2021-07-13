Watch: Shanaya Kapoor shares belly dancing video; Navya Naveli Nanda jokes 'I got a stomach ache watching this'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who often sets internet ablaze with her dance videos, on Tuesday treated her fans with another belly dancing video.

In the video, Shanaya is seen practicing with her teacher Sanjana Muthreja. She's seen wearing a brown sports bra and beige sweatpants in the video.

Sharing it, she wrote in the caption: "How we learn a choreoraphy..."

Watch it here: