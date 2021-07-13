Watch: Shanaya Kapoor shares belly dancing video; Navya Naveli Nanda jokes 'I got a stomach ache watching this'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who often sets internet ablaze with her dance videos, on Tuesday treated her fans with another belly dancing video.
In the video, Shanaya is seen practicing with her teacher Sanjana Muthreja. She's seen wearing a brown sports bra and beige sweatpants in the video.
Sharing it, she wrote in the caption: "How we learn a choreoraphy..."
Watch it here:
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nevli Nanda took to the comments section to share a hilarious reaction.
She wrote: "I got a stomach ache watching this."
Several netizens could relate to Navya's comment and dropped laughing emojis.
On Monday, Shanaya took to social media and uploaded a series of selfies.
"Random clicks of self care," she captioned the post on her Instagram page.
In the series of self-clicked pictures, Shanaya posted nine pictures in one post. The posts reflected her love for coffee, as in two pictures she is seen holding a cup of coffee and in another she is making a cup of coffee for herself. In the other pictures and video clips she is seen posing in a gym or taking selfies using Instagram filters.
Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya will make her debut in Bollywood in an untitled film from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
She will be cast opposite actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani in the lead role. The untitled film is said to be a romantic comedy with a love triangle, and has Shashank Khaitan as director.
