Watch: Shanaya Kapoor sets internet on fire with her sexy dance moves

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who's all set to make her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency, is once again making headlines for her sizzling moves.

On Friday, the diva took to her Instagram to share a clip of herself belly dancing and wrote: "floor work has always been a challenge to learn!"

The video shows Shanaya grooving with her trainer Sanjana Muthreja.

