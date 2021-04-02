Watch: Shanaya Kapoor sets internet on fire with her sexy dance moves

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who's all set to make her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency, is once again making headlines for her sizzling moves.
On Friday, the diva took to her Instagram to share a clip of herself belly dancing and wrote: "floor work has always been a challenge to learn!"
The video shows Shanaya grooving with her trainer Sanjana Muthreja.
Check it out here:
Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor and her BFF Ananya Panday's mother Bhavna were among the others who heaped praises on the star kid.
Meanwhile, a user wrote: "Waiting for your debut."
Anther commented, "Killing it as always."
"It’s amazing as always all the best for your upcoming movie with Dharma movies," read a comment.
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who announced his latest venture -- a talent management firm Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) in December 2020, has added debutante Shanaya Kapoor in its squad.
Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep, had made her debut at le Bal in Paris and had also turned assistant director for cousin Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' backed by KJo.
“Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor! It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with @DharmaMovies, this July," Karan announced in March.
“Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @DharmaMovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned!” Shanaya had tweeted.
