Watch: Shanaya Kapoor sets internet on fire as she grooves to 'Sangria Wine', mother Maheep says 'she gets it from her mama'

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya, who made her debut at the Le Bal des Débutante in 2019, is once again setting the internet on fire with her sultry dance moves. In a recent video, which was shared by her mother, the 21-year-old is seen grooving to Pharrell Williams and Camila Cabello's 'Sangria Wine'.
On Tuesday, the 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star Maheep Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video of her daughter, where she was seen showing off her dancing skills by performing a choreographed dance routine. In the video, Shanaya is seen dancing with choreographer Yash Kadam, dressed in a black athleisure ensemble.
"She gets it from her mama," Maheep wrote in the caption.
Check it out here:
Reacting to the video, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Maanayata Dutt and Neelam Kothari Soni dropped emojis in the comments section.
This isn't the first time Shanaya has stunned the internet with her dancing skills. The young diva has reportedly taken belly dancing lessons from belly dancer and Tahitian instructor Sanjana Muthreja.
Last year, a video of Shanaya performing belly dancing to solo drum beats had gone viral.
Here's the video:
On the work front, Shanaya, who's yet to make her acting debut, donned the hat of an assistant director for cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s 'Gujana Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.
In an interview with Vogue, Shanaya Kapoor was quoted as saying, "Not really, which is so weird. I think [my stint as] assistant director really made me so confident about who I am and what I want to do. If this was a year ago, I’d be shaking doing this interview, but I’ve become so much more sure with what I want to do with my acting, which made me the person I want to be."
She was recently seen making a cameo in Netflix 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'.
In one of the episodes, Sanjay Kapoor spoke about her daughter's acting debut in Bollywood and revealed that they're currently weighing her options.
