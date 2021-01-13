Watch: Shanaya Kapoor sets internet on fire as she grooves to 'Sangria Wine', mother Maheep says 'she gets it from her mama'

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya, who made her debut at the Le Bal des Débutante in 2019, is once again setting the internet on fire with her sultry dance moves. In a recent video, which was shared by her mother, the 21-year-old is seen grooving to Pharrell Williams and Camila Cabello's 'Sangria Wine'.

On Tuesday, the 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star Maheep Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video of her daughter, where she was seen showing off her dancing skills by performing a choreographed dance routine. In the video, Shanaya is seen dancing with choreographer Yash Kadam, dressed in a black athleisure ensemble.

"She gets it from her mama," Maheep wrote in the caption.

Check it out here: