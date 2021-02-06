Watch: Shanaya Kapoor borrows bestie Suhana Khan's skirt for belly dancing lesson

Shanaya made her debut at le Bal in Paris and worked as an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s film "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" backed by Karan Johar.

Asked if she would want Karan to launch her as an actress, Shanaya told IANS with excitement: "I mean, yeah! I don't think any actor would say no. He is family. He is talented and the most amazing director. I think I would start crying if Karan ever directs me. I would get emotional and just die."

"It was a big jump from school. It was the best experience of my life. After being an assistant director, I realised how much work goes into making a film," she said.

"I learnt so much about camera lenses, close-up shots, how you get into the character, how you shoot an angry scene, what are the things that actors do on set. All this just made me more confident of what I wanted to do," said Shanaya.

She is yet to sign her first film as an actress though.

"I have not finalised anything yet. I don't want to rush into something. I think your first movie is like your baby, you are so protective. I am open to all kinds of scripts. I think the industry is changing so rapidly. The movies that you don't expect to do well, become blockbusters. It has become so content based.

"I am looking and trying to find someone who is making a great film. There are so many directors. It will be an honour to work with them," said the youngster, who has taken belly dancing classes, among other things.

Her close friend and actress Ananya Panday had also made her debut at the ball event before her. Will their other friend, Suhana -- daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan -- follow suit?

"I think Suhana is in a different zone right now...the college zone. She is doing so well in New York. She is meeting so many people from different cultures. Ananya and I are focussing on our careers more," she added.