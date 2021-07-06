Watch: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira trolled for wearing her ‘daughter’s skirt’ in public

Shahid and Mira got married at a private ceremony in Gurugram in July 2015. The two welcomed their first bundle of joy -- a daughter named Misha in August 2016 and had their second child -- son Zain in September 2018.

Mira, who has been trying her hand at brand endorsements, spilled the beans on how she spent her lockdown.

Mrs Kapoor told IANS, "I used this time to bond with everybody at home and I think everybody is spending time in the lockdown doing all the things around the house that we necessarily never gave importance to. Whether it is cooking food or keeping your house in a certain way, spending time with your family, spending time with kids these are the things I am enjoying."

"What I am also enjoying is learning new recipes, cooking food, teaching the kids how to cycle and watching movies/series with Shahid, and also catching up with relatives," she added.

When asked if she did any self-learning during this time, Mira stated, "I really started doing and enjoying Yoga and it is something that I have discovered that I'm very good at. It's a skill that I want to learn. I have also taken some ayurvedic courses and I'm very passionate about it."

"I have also realised that there are many more things that I want to learn because once you are done with regular duties and responsibilities for the day, you realise what you've missed out on. The lockdown has given me some time to take on courses and read books which I hadn't had the leisure of doing So, these skills that I really wanted to develop like Yoga and running are the things that I have discovered," she added.