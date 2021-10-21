Watch: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput goes swimming in a sexy pink bikini as she enjoys vacay in Maldives

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have jetted off to the Maldives with their kids, Misha and Zain, for a family vacation.

Mira and Shahid have been constantly treating their fans with stunning photos and videos from the exotic vacation. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the power couple is having the time of their lives in the Maldives.

Now, the mother of two has shared a video in which she can be seen taking a dip in the ocean in a sexy pink bikini.

Sharing the video she wrote, "Getting that dose of Vitamin Sea... Take the plunge with me #waterbaby #maldives #sealife #beachvibes #underwater (sic)."

Earlier today, Mira shared a sun-kissed selfie from the beaches. "Don't mind being stranded on an island (sic)," she captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming web series.

Billed as a quirky drama thriller, the show marks Raj and DK's next digital outing after the two seasons of the acclaimed hit 'The Family Man'. it also features Raashi Khanna.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 08:06 PM IST