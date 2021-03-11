Watch: Shahid Kapoor test drives BMW SUV worth nearly Rs 1.6 crore!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid, who had started his acting career with romantic movies, has been taking up intense roles in the past years. Lately, he has starred in movies like 'Haider', 'Udta Punjab', 'Rangoon', and others, which highlighted his versatility as an actor.

Kapoor will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

The sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.