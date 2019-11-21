Watch: Shahid Kapoor gives sneak-peak of his prep sessions for 'Jersey'

Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor, who has started preparing for his upcoming Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Jersey,' shared a video on social media while learning the intricacies of cricket.

The actor shared a sneak-peak from his cricket practices, decked up in sporting attire.

Clad in a white sports jersey along with a helmet, Shahid was spotted hitting the ball straight out of the park during the practice sessions.

"#jersey #prep," he captioned the video.

As soon as the 'Kabir Singh' actor uploaded the video on Instagram, scores of celebrities thronged the comments' section.