Watch: Shahid Kapoor aces 'Gravity Challenge' with wife Mira Rajput

Celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor nailed the viral Internet video trend 'Gravity Challenge' on Sunday.

After the Ice Bucket and Mannequin Challenge, here came another video trend that is going viral on social media.

The #GravityChallenge is spreading like wild fire on social media with more and more couples joining in to complete the challenge. The challenge comes as a battle between men and women upon who is stronger.

Many couples have been trying this and on a larger scale, where most women are able to beat them in this challenge. But, the case with Bollywood's 'Sasha' is not similar.

Shahid's wife, Mira Kapoor hopped on to her Instagram account a shared a short clip that sees the husband-wife duo participating in the challenge. Leaving her in surprise, the 'Kabir Singh' actor aced the same. Referring to which, Mira wrote, "Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You're a smooth operator. Nailed it," using a kiss emoticon in the caption.

Where Mira looked simply beautiful in sleeveless peach coloured top, and rugged jeans; Shahid looked dapper as always in hoodie and shorts.