India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths in last 24 hours
Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 03:38 PM IST

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his weekly attendance

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Aryan was seen getting off his car outside the NCB office
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who is out on bail in an alleged drugs seizure case, reached NCB office in South Mumbai to mark his attendance on Friday afternoon.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Aryan was seen getting off his car outside the NCB office. He was spotted in olive green pants and black full sleeve t-shirt. He also had a black mask on.

He also got papped after coming out of the NCB office after marking his attendance.

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3.

On October 29, Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan which stated that he should appear before NCB every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

The court had asked all three bail applicants - Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha - to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 03:38 PM IST
