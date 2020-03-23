Watch: Shah Rukh Khan uses his movie scenes to create coronavirus awareness

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday came out with a unique and interesting video to create awareness about coronavirus among people.

He made a fun and informative video on COVID-19 using scenes from his movies.

From the popular "Loveria" song of his 1992 hit "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman" to stills from hits such as "Kal Ho Na Ho" (2003), "Chalte Chalte" (2003) and "Raees" (2017), clips of various SRK films have been put together in an attempt to convey facts about coronavirus in his explainer.

Not only this, he even highlighted the kind of masks people should not buy -- the kind he wore in "Baazigar" and "Badshah".