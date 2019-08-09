Watch Shah Rukh Khan twerk to ‘Apna Time Aayega’ with special kids in Melbourne

Shah Rukh speaking on the sidelines of the festival said, “I have done films only when I felt like doing, right now I don’t feel like doing it for some time, but yeah I’ll be back.I want to spend time with my kids, when you are shooting you don’t get so much time. I might do an action film with lots of kicks and punches.” reported Hindustan Times.

Shah Rukh was also honoured with the ‘Excellence in Cinema’ award at IFFM 2019 for his excellent contribution to cinema and popular culture in India. Shah Rukh said in a statement, “I’m humbled and honoured for this recognition. It will be a great experience to share the stage and the podium with my fellow industry members who are all coming from various parts of India to celebrate cinema in Melbourne. I look forward to meeting her Excellency, Linda Dessau at the wonderful evening that has been planned by IFFM.”

The actor hasn’t announced his acting project, however he is set to produce a series with Netflix titled, ‘Beetal’.