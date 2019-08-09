Watch Shah Rukh Khan twerk to ‘Apna Time Aayega’ with special kids in Melbourne

Shah Rukh Khan is currently attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and his presence as a chief guest has been getting all the praise on the internet. The actor is said to have joined kids on stage and even grooved to 2019’s hit number Apna Time Aayega from Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy.
Video of Special kids with Down syndrome performing to the song was shared online. It also shows Shah Rukh Khan joining them on stage and then breaking out in a dance. He can also be seen twerking in the video. He then also gave them hugs and spoke to them after the performance ended. Take a look:
Shah Rukh later also grooved to his own 90s hit Chhaiya Chhaiya. Today, the actor is set to visit La Trobe University where he will be honoured for his MEER foundation.
Shah Rukh speaking on the sidelines of the festival said, “I have done films only when I felt like doing, right now I don’t feel like doing it for some time, but yeah I’ll be back.I want to spend time with my kids, when you are shooting you don’t get so much time. I might do an action film with lots of kicks and punches.” reported Hindustan Times.
Shah Rukh was also honoured with the ‘Excellence in Cinema’ award at IFFM 2019 for his excellent contribution to cinema and popular culture in India. Shah Rukh said in a statement, “I’m humbled and honoured for this recognition. It will be a great experience to share the stage and the podium with my fellow industry members who are all coming from various parts of India to celebrate cinema in Melbourne. I look forward to meeting her Excellency, Linda Dessau at the wonderful evening that has been planned by IFFM.”
The actor hasn’t announced his acting project, however he is set to produce a series with Netflix titled, ‘Beetal’.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)