Watch: Shah Rukh Khan makes first digital appearance since son Aryan's bail; video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday (December 15) made his first ever digital appearance since his son Aryan Khan's bail.

On October 3, Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drugs-on-cruise case.

Ever since Aryan's arrest and bail Shah Rukh has stayed away from the public eye and even now, when his son is back home, the superstar has maintained a low profile.

However, he recently surprised his fans when he made a virtual appearance at a recent event for a brand. Needless to mention, fans were overjoyed to see him back to work.

In a picture from the virtual event going viral on social media platforms, SRK can be seen wearing a round-neck t-shirt along with a jacket with his hair tied back. However, it is still not clear if the video was a live conversation or if it was a pre-recorded message.

Loading View on Instagram

On seeing a glimpse of SRK after a long time, excited fans exclaimed on social media, "King is back."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to several media reports, SRK is working out rigorously at his home Mannat and he is following a strict diet to get back in shape.

Meanwhile, SRK is also expected to return to work and start the new schedule of 'Pathan' this month.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the team will start shooting 'really important' sequences of the Siddharth Anand-directorial soon. The schedule is expected to go on for 15 to 20 days and all the three key actors – Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham – will be a part of this stint.

SRK and Gauri had paused their work after their son Aryan was arrested by the NCB. Reportedly, they are much relieved now after Aryan got bail and will now dive neck-deep into work again.

Recently, Gauri also returned to work and shared her first post on Instagram after Aryan's drugs case.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 01:45 PM IST