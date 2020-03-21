Watch: Shah Rukh Khan appeals people to be 'careful of misinformation' amid coronavirus outbreak

Mumbai: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday urged people to stay indoors and avoid public places and to be 'careful of misinformation' amid coronavirus pandemic.

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared an intriguing video endorsing the practice of staying indoors. He shared in the video; "I appeal to all the people to avoid public places, and to avoid travelling in trains and buses, until absolutely necessary. The actor warned against the outbreak saying" The next 10 to 15 days are extremely crucial.

In order to fight this crisis, the government and the citizens have to put up a strong joint front. He further appealed not to panic and be careful of any misinformation and requested to follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the government. .