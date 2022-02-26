Watch: Sexy Urvashi Rautela raises oomph with her sizzling bikini video from the Maldives

On her 28th birthday, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela shared a glimpse from her trip to the Maldives.

She took to Instagram and shared a reel flaunting her uber hotness. The actress is seen donning a tie-dyed string triangle bikini with matching shorts. She accessorized the look with statement gold earrings, bracelet, gold plated layered chain.

She kept her tresses tied up in a messy bun while flaunting her fringe and added the finishing touches with the minimal makeup and a shade of pink lipstick.

She wrote, “Birthday filled with a sunshine of joys, a rainbow of smiles and rainfalls of laughter.”

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role.

The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series

