Watch: Sexy Sunny Leone sizzles in bikini, chills at the beach during Maldives vacation with family

Actress and television host Sunny Leone is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her family - husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah.

For the last couple of days, Sunny has been sharing stunning photos and videos of herself from the beach destination and it looks like she is having the time of her life in the Maldives.

In one of her recent videos, Sunny is posing by the beach, wearing a blue swimsuit. She is pouring herself some champagne and a couple of coconuts have also been laid out for her.

"Welcome to heaven!!! No riff-raff allowed!! Except me! Time to party and celebrate life," she wrote with her post.

In another picture, the actress can be seen in a pool, gorging on a large spread of breakfast, served on a floating tray.

Sunny also gave a glimpse of her kids making a splash in the sea.

She also booked a spa session for herself and went snorkelling. "No filter needed at the Ocean Spa… it’s really just this beautiful!! Great experience and wish I could come every day to the spa," she wrote with a video, in which she gave a tour of the spa.

Earlier, Sunny posted a breathtaking photo of the view she's been waking up to and wrote, "Here we go! Vacation time at Sun Siyam Olhuveli." In the photo, Sunny can be seen chilling in the cool blue waters of the sea.

On the work front, Sunny is currently seen as a host of popular dating show 'Splitsvilla 13' with Ranvijay Singha. She recently appeared as a special guest on 'Bigg Boss OTT', hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Sunny rose to fame with her stint in 'Bigg Boss 5' and made her Bollywood debut with 'Jism 2'. She went on to do movies like -- 'Hate Story 2', 'Ragini MMS 2' and 'Ek Paheli Leela'.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:16 AM IST