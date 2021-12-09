Watch: Sexy Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in a bikini; relishes pizza during Maldives vacay with Arjun Kapoor

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have returned to Mumbai after holidaying in the Maldives. Reminiscing their moments during the exotic getaway, Malaika took to Instagram and shared a montage of their time spent during the fun vacay.

The gorgeous diva can be seen flaunting her envious curves in a bikini whilst relishing a pizza.

Advertisement

Earlier, Arjun called his girlfriend a "taskmaster" as she made him work out during their vacation.

Arjun posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, where the couple are seen doing aqua cycling.

"When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer... See @drewnealpt I'm working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!," he wrote as the caption.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Arjun took to Instagram and opened up about what he learned from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic has decluttered a lot for me. Focussing on the things that are most important - work, life, love, travel - let's prioritise our heart and not our head," he wrote.

Alongside the note, Arjun shared a video featuring Malaika Arora and some candid moments.

Advertisement

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. The two have been pictured several times at various events. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:32 AM IST