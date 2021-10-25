Watch 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Trailer: John Abraham's triple avatar promises to end corruption

The trailer of John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' was officially shared by the makers on Monday.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the characters played by John. The film has a politician, a cop, a farmer leader and a killer on the loose, and each one is played by John himself!

While one is a father, two of them are the sons who’ve different ideologies.

In the nearly three-minute-long trailer, John lifts cars, breaks tables and even uses temple bells to hit people. Throughout the trailer, the actor can be seen passionately shouting his dialogues like, "Jis desh ki maiyya Ganga hai, wahaan khoon bhi tiranga hai."

Divya, too, makes a short appearance in the trailer and is seen in some intense fight scenes. Actress Nora Fatehi also makes an appearance in what appears to be a special song.

Sharing the trailer on social media platforms, John wrote, "CORRUPTION karenge DHER, Bharat Maa ke TEEN SHER! Trailer Out Now! #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November."

Directed by Milap Zaveri, 'Satyameva Jayate 2' also features Rajeev Pillai, Anup Soni and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

It is a sequel to 'Satyameva Jayate', which was released in 2018. National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee had played a pivotal role in the first part.

The film will release in theatres on November 25 and will clash at the box office with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth.'

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 03:43 PM IST