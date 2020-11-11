Watch: Sara Ali Khan's savage reply to pap who asked her for a 'namaste pose'

Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali 's 'Love Aaj Kal' where she is paired opposite to Kartik Aaryan.

Sara will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1", which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The David Dhawan directorial is slated for a Christmas release on an OTT platform.

Besides, she has also been roped in for Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L. Rai's next project 'Atrangi Re'.

The forthcoming movie marks the first film in which the trio of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush will be seen sharing the screen space.