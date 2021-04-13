Watch: Sara Ali Khan turns reporter in Gulmarg, Amrita Singh's reaction will leave you in splits

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently holidaying in Gulmarg, is back with another hilarious video and this it features her mom Amrita Singh.

Sara is often active on social media and never fails to bring a smile to the faces of her fans and followers by sharing goofy posts.

Recently, the Kedarnath actress also turned a news reporter as she captured a fun video of her mom.

While Sara had already shared glimpses of her fun time with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan last week, she added a new video to her 'Namaste Darshako' series on Monday evening.

In the video, shared on her official Instagram account, Sara and Amrita were seen riding a ropeway car while the snowcapped valley provided a picturesque background.

Needless to mention, Sara left her Instafam in splits with her hilarious commentary but it was Amrita's expressions that stole the show.

Further in the video, Sara revealed that her mom was a bit scared to ride the ropeway.

In the next part of the clip, the mother-daughter duo look ready for skiing. However, Sara channels her inner commentator and says, "Hum aagayein hain upar. Maza aaya super duper. Mummy has been a trooper."

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "Namaste Darshako 🙏🏻

Watch Sara Bako 🗯 Out of shame mommy will face Dhako 🤭🙈But my dear Darshaks Kriypa phone Mat Rakho🧏🏻."

Here's the video: