Watch Sara Ali Khan pick up rumoured BF Kartik Aaryan at airport

The rumoured b town couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan again making it to the headlines as Sara went to airport to pick up her costar and alleged bae Kartik Aaaryan. The actor also gave a surprise visit to Sara in Bangkok on her birthday for a private celebration.

The two have been sharing some secret PDA during public interactions and now Sara heading to pick him up at the Mumbai airport has fans squealing. Sara was seen in a peach colored traditional three piece dress while Aaryan was seen in casuals as they were snapped by the shutterbugs. This romantic pick up ride is again making some buzz in their fans.