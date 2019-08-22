Watch Sara Ali Khan pick up rumoured BF Kartik Aaryan at airport

The rumoured b town couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan again making it to the headlines as Sara went to airport to pick up her costar and alleged bae Kartik Aaaryan. The actor also gave a surprise visit to Sara in Bangkok on her birthday for a private celebration.
The two have been sharing some secret PDA during public interactions and now Sara heading to pick him up at the Mumbai airport has fans squealing. Sara was seen in a peach colored traditional three piece dress while Aaryan was seen in casuals as they were snapped by the shutterbugs. This romantic pick up ride is again making some buzz in their fans.
Sara recently flew back to Mumbai from Bangkok where she was shooting for her next Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film is helmed by David Dhawan which is his 250th movie to direct. Also Sara and Kartik will be seen together on screen in Imtiaz Ali’s next movie.
