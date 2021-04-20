Watch: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's workout video is the fitness motivation you need amid the lockdown

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, on Tuesday, treated her fans with a workout video of herself and Janvi Kapooor.

The video shows the divas doing leg raises, lunges, pushups and squats as Justin Bieber's latest track 'Peaches' plays in the backdrop. It also features Sara and Jahnvi's Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit.

While Sara is seen in a red sports bra with grey shorts, Janhvi is seen wearing a pink tie-dye sports bra with neon orange tights.

The 'Coolie No 1' actress captioned it: "Go with the flow. Steady and slow. Kick high- squat low. That's how you'll get the golden glow."