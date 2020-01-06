Watch: Sara Ali Khan channels her inner 'Jalpari' in a white bikini

Sara Ali Khan's pictures from her exotic Maldives vacay is going to make you feel bad about being at work on a Monday! The 'Simba' actress has been sharing glimpses of her Maldives vacation and making the internet feel jealous. While everyone is over the holiday spirit and back to the grind, Sara is living her best life with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on a family holiday.

The 'Kedarnath' actress who's been flaunting her bikini body on Instagram is doing it once again. And this time, it's a video of Sara channelling her inner 'Jalpari' as she swims in the ocean in a white bikini.

Sara captioned the video,"Jalpari 🧜🏼‍♀️💙🌊😜Main Chali.... 🐳🐠🏊‍♀️"