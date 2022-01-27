Watch: Sanya Malhotra rushes to help a photographer who fell down while taking her pictures

Sanya Malhotra may only be a few films old, but she has already made quite a mark with her performances in ‘Dangal’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Pagglait’ and ‘Ludo’, among others.

Recently, the actress was spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city. In videos shared online, Sanya can be seen rushing to help a photographer who fell down while taking her pictures.

She asks him if he’s fine and urges to take care of himself first.

Sanya was last seen in the film 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' alongside Abhimanyu Dassani. Written and directed by Vivek Soni, the film is about a couple who are forced to stay separately due to their job profiles and how they handle the situation.

She will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster "Hit" alongside Rajkummar Rao. The 2020 cop thriller, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, is the story of a policeman who is on the trail of a missing woman.

Besides that, Sanya has Vicky Kaushal-starrer "SamBahadur", a biopic on field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, which will reunite her with "Dangal" co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biographical drama is based on the life and times of the valiant Sam Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes.

Manekshaw was the chief of Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.

Malhotra thanked Gulzar for giving her the opportunity to play the role of Manekshaw's wife.

"Behind every great man is a woman and Silloo Manekshaw was that support and strength to Sam Bahadur. I'm honoured to essay this role and bring to light her integral part and influence in this war hero's life," the actor said.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:24 AM IST