Watch: Salman Khan's hilarious twist to 'Maine Pyar Kiya' lipstick scene to raise COVID-19 awareness

The recreated scene features Salman wiping off the lipstick mark on the mirror.

Salman is currently in quarantine at his Panvel farmhouse. He updates his social media timeline frequently with videos of how he is spending his time away from the city.

On Friday, Salman thanked people for staying indoors and shared two pictures, first showing Bada Qabaristan's (graveyard) gate which has been closed due to lockdown and the second was of an empty street in Mumbai. Shab-e-Barat is observed as a day of forgiveness or atonement in Islam and leads to congregations at graveyards and religious places.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 242 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 7,529 on Saturday, an increase of 768 cases in 24 hours since Friday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,634, as many as 652 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.