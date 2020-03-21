Watch: Salman Khan spends quality time with nephew Ahil as they pick fruits at his Panvel farmhouse

With shooting stopped owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollwood superstar Salman Khan decided to take a mini vacation at his Panvel farmhouse.
In a video surfaced online, the Dabangg actor can be seen with his nephew Ahil going around the farms, picking fruits.
Earlier, Khan shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen sketching on paper. He captioned the video: "#sketching."
The actor seems to be in a good mood because he can be heard humming the song "Kaho naa pyaar hai" as he paints two faces on a piece of paper with black pastel.
The Bollywood superstar, who till a few days ago was shooting for his upcoming movie "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" is now practicing social distancing.
"Radhe" is directed by Prabhu Deva, who earlier called the shots on the Salman Khan films "Wanted" (2009) and "Dabangg 3" (2019). Salman and Disha were seen together in last year's "Bharat" will be the lead pair in this film.
"Radhe" is said to be a Bollywood remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller, "The Outlaws". The film casts Salman as a cop, and also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.
The film is set to clash with the Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy "Laxmmi Bomb" during the Eid weekend this year.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)