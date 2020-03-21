Watch: Salman Khan spends quality time with nephew Ahil as they pick fruits at his Panvel farmhouse

The Bollywood superstar, who till a few days ago was shooting for his upcoming movie "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" is now practicing social distancing.

"Radhe" is directed by Prabhu Deva, who earlier called the shots on the Salman Khan films "Wanted" (2009) and "Dabangg 3" (2019). Salman and Disha were seen together in last year's "Bharat" will be the lead pair in this film.

"Radhe" is said to be a Bollywood remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller, "The Outlaws". The film casts Salman as a cop, and also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The film is set to clash with the Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy "Laxmmi Bomb" during the Eid weekend this year.