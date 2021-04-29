Watch: Salman Khan shares teaser of new 'Radhe' song 'Dil De Diya' ft. Jacqueline Fernandez

By sharing a glimpse of the upcoming peppy number, Bollywood star Salman Khan on Thursday shared the teaser of a new song from 'Radhe' titled 'Dil De Diya' featuring him and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The song will be released tomorrow. The 'Ek Tha Tiger' star took to Instagram and posted a short clip from the upcoming song. The video sees a lit-up stage of a bar in which Salman is seen shaking a leg with his 'Kick' co-star. Jacqueline looks gorgeous as she sets the stage on fire with her killer dance moves while Salman also impresses by his unique dancing steps.

Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music of the 'Dile De Diya', and Shabbir Ahmed is the lyricist. Kamaal Khan and Payal Dev have vocalised the song, and Shabina Khan has choreographed it.Taking to caption, the 'Ready' star wrote, "Our next song out tomorrow...hope u will love this too... #DilDeDiyaOutTomorrow."