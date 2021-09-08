Watch: Salman Khan shares high-voltage teaser of ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ first song ‘Vighnaharta’

A window into the grand celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, the high-voltage teaser of ‘Vighnaharta’ released, gives a sneak-peek into the grandeur of the song.

The teaser of the first song from the much-anticipated film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ has been released, and it’s high on celebrations.

The teaser reflects the resplendent festivities and the grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The teaser lays out the assured promise that the song titled ‘Vighnaharta’ will be a festive song high on energy and grandiose festivities, capturing the true essence of Ganesh Chaturthi. It is an unveiling of sorts into what the track will be like.

At the same time, the teaser of the song is a window into the film for which the anticipation is already on a high.

In the short teaser, we get a couple of luring and entrancing glimpses of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma which take the anticipation to even higher levels.

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ brings Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma together for the first time on the big screen, and is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan. The film has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 12:55 PM IST