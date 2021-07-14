Watch: Salman Khan reacts to a troll who called his home 'aiyashi ka adda'

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is back with the second season of his show 'Pinch', on which celebrities read comments of trolls on social media platforms and clap back at them.

Host Arbaaz on Wednesday shared a promo video that featured various celebrity guests.

It begins with Arbaaz reading a comment about Salman Khan. "Janta ka bhagwan mat bano (Don’t try to be God for the people)," was the comment. Replying to this, Salman said, "Sahi baat hai, ek hi bhagwan hai, aur woh main nahi hoon (Absolutely. There is only one God and it is not me)."

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor then replied to a troll who made unkind comments about his home. "Inhone mere post ke andar aisa kya dekh liya, jo ki humara ghar hai, unko aiyashi ka adda kaise lag raha hai (What did they see in my post that my house looks like a den of vice to them)?" he asked.

Have a look at the video here: