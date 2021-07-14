Watch: Salman Khan reacts to a troll who called his home 'aiyashi ka adda'

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is back with the second season of his show 'Pinch', on which celebrities read comments of trolls on social media platforms and clap back at them.
Host Arbaaz on Wednesday shared a promo video that featured various celebrity guests.
It begins with Arbaaz reading a comment about Salman Khan. "Janta ka bhagwan mat bano (Don’t try to be God for the people)," was the comment. Replying to this, Salman said, "Sahi baat hai, ek hi bhagwan hai, aur woh main nahi hoon (Absolutely. There is only one God and it is not me)."
The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor then replied to a troll who made unkind comments about his home. "Inhone mere post ke andar aisa kya dekh liya, jo ki humara ghar hai, unko aiyashi ka adda kaise lag raha hai (What did they see in my post that my house looks like a den of vice to them)?" he asked.
Have a look at the video here:
Salman will be the first guest on the brand new season. "This time the season opener is going to be Salman, this is something we had pre-decided. Last season we consciously didn't have him on the show for the simple reason that being his brother and since I was hosting for the first time I wanted to do a kind of show where I wanted him to be convinced that it's going to be something that he would be happy to be a part of. At that time, I felt if we ever had to go into a season 2, he would be like an ace for that season," Arbaaz said.
"Fortunately season 1 was well received. He saw it and really liked it and now he was more willing to be a part of this show than to be here just because I happened to be hosting it," he added.
Arbaaz further stated that he was overwhelmed to see the love people showed for season 1. "While the essence of the show remains the same, Season 2 shall witness different super stars with different point of views. It’s been such a wholesome experience in totality, delving into such interesting aspects of an actor's personal and professional life."
"Season 2 is indeed bigger and bolder and we have new things to add in this season for sure. Can’t wait for the audiences to check out this one," he added.
Other Bollywood celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen on the show.
'Pinch 2' will stream from July 19 on Zee5 and QuPlayYouTube.