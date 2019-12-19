Watch: Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Venkatesh grove to ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’

With the promotions going on in full swing since the film is to hit the screens just in a day, the actor had Ram Charan who is a Telugu superstar at an event and well, the gig by the two stars is proof how the hook step is already the talking point all across. To join the celebration, South superstar Venkatesh Daggubati was also present and it was a sheer vision to watch all three do the hook step and have fun.

The fans had nothing but a lot of excitement and tons of screams of love to give while witnessing the extravaganza. The actors then treated their fans by doing the hook step of Dabangg 3 #MunnaBadnaamHuaChallenge.

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in the lead roles. The much-awaited film is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release in just a day, on 20th of December.