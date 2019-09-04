Watch Salman Khan perform aarti with nephew Ahil during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

While videos of Salman Khan’s visarjan dance is going viral, some of the inside videos from the Ganpati festivities at Arpita’s home has also found its way to social media. Salman’s family has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for over a decade and with the same zeal and pomp.

Salman Khan in one of the videos can be seen performing Ganesh aarti with nephew Ahil. The actor is holding Ahil on his hand and he takes the aarti thali, while his mother Salma cheers for them alongside. He later on hands over the thali to his brother Arbaaz. Take a look: