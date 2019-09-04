Watch Salman Khan perform aarti with nephew Ahil during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

While videos of Salman Khan’s visarjan dance is going viral, some of the inside videos from the Ganpati festivities at Arpita’s home has also found its way to social media. Salman’s family has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for over a decade and with the same zeal and pomp.
Salman Khan in one of the videos can be seen performing Ganesh aarti with nephew Ahil. The actor is holding Ahil on his hand and he takes the aarti thali, while his mother Salma cheers for them alongside. He later on hands over the thali to his brother Arbaaz. Take a look:
Some other videos also shows the actor alongside other celeb guests who are performing aarti. Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and more can be spotted in the video.
Salman is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3 and will later start working on Kick 2. The film directed by Prabhu Deva is set in Chulbul’s younger days along with Sonakshi Sinha and Kiccha Sudeep. Dabangg 3 is set release on December 20, 2019.
