Watch Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeep and Sajid Nadiadwala take dance lessons from Prabhu Deva

<p>Salman Khan who is working with Prabhu Deva on the hit series 'Dabangg 3' has been spending some time with the filmmaker off the sets too. He recently shared a clip on social media which shows the two chilling alongside costar Kichcha Sudeep and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.</p><p>After all the fitness and party videos Salman has now shared a clip taking dancing lessons. The actor can be seen following Prabhus Deva's steps on his popular song, 'Urvashi' and he is not doing it alone. He captioned the image as, "Dance class from the master himself . . Prabhu Deva @kichchasudeepa @wardakhannadiadwala"</p><p>Take a look:</p>.LEAKED VIDEO! Salman Khan reveals his wedding plans on the sets of Nach Baliye.<p>South star Kichcha Sudeep will be seen playing the antagonist in 'Dabangg 3' while Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan said to have reprised their roles as Rajjo and Makkhanchand Pandey. The third installment in the film is a prequel to Chubbul Pandey's story where Salman Khan will be seen in his 20's taking on the action.</p><p>Producer by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film is slated to hit the theatres in December this year.</p>