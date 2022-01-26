Watch: Salman Khan gets mobbed by fans outside Juhu restaurant - here's what happened next

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was mobbed by his fans outside a restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

The actor's fans had assembled outside the restaurant to get a selfie with him.

According to a viral video, Salman's bodyguards can be seen escorting him safely to the car. However, even after the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor stepped inside his car, his fans refused to leave.

They stood in front of his car to get a glimpse of him and Salman's driver was heard honking to clear the space.

Salman was spotted in a black shirt and denims. Several fans can be heard screaming “Bhai, Bhai.” But Salman calmly made his way to the car and left.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently hosting TV reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', which is all set to have its grand finale this weekend.

He will be seen in a music video titled 'Main Chala' with Pragya Jaiswal. It is sung by Iulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa.

Salman will be seen in films like 'Tiger 3', 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', and in the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel.

