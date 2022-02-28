Watch: Salman Khan fails to perform his 'Jumme Ki Raat' hook step with Pooja Hegde - Here's why

Things turned awkward for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at his recent 'Da-bangg Tour Reloaded' after he failed to perform the hook step to his own blockbuster 'Jumme Ki Raat'.

A video from the event has been going viral on the internet wherein Salman can be seen dancing with Pooja Hegde on the hit song. However, when the time came to deliver the hook step, the actor failed to do it and looked visibly flustered.

In the original song from the film 'Kick', Salman shares the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez, who donnes a flowy dress. In the hook step, he holds Jacqueline's dress between his teeth and both groove to the music.

However, at the 'Da-bangg Tour Reloaded' concert, Pooja had worn a short bodycon dress which is why Salman couldn't recreate the iconic hook step.

In the video, he can be seen trying to hold her dress and pointing out that he cannot do it as the dress was short.

Salman performed for a massive crowd on February 25 in Dubai for his 'Da-bangg Tour Reloaded' concert. Also present with him were Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Ayush Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Maniesh Paul, Saie Manjrekar and Pooja.

Interestingly, Pooja marked her debut this year at the 'Da-bangg Tour Reloaded' concert.

Prior to the event, several pictures and videos were shared on the internet where the 56-year-old actor was seen rehearsing for the concert with his team.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman will be seen sharing screen space with Pooja in the film 'Bhaijaan'.

He will also star alongside Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger 3'. Besides, he has 'Kick 2' and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' on the cards for him as well.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 09:44 AM IST