Watch: Salman Khan enjoys breakfast with his ‘love’ amid quarantine at Panvel farmhouse

Earlier, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star shared his lockdown experience in a video message with nephew and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan. Salman says the famous "Sholay" dialogue "Jo dar gaya woh mar gaya" does not necessarily apply in the current situation.

"You remember the dialogue, Jo dar Gaya samjho Mar Gaya (one who gets scared, dies)? That does not apply in this case. Hum log dar gaye aur badi bahaduri se keh rahein hai ki hum log dar gaye (we are scared and we bravely say so). Please don't try to act brave.”