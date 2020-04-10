Watch: Salman Khan enjoys breakfast with his ‘love’ amid quarantine at Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan, who is currently in quarantine at his Panvel farmhouse, updated his social media timeline with another video of his time spent away from the city. In the clip, Salman can be seen feeding his horse some greens. He captioned it as, “Breakfast with my love...” Khan, who loves his animals, was also seen munching on what was being fed to the creature.
On Friday, Salman thanked people for staying indoors and shared two pictures, first showing Bada Qabaristan's (graveyard) gate which has been closed due to lockdown and the second was of an empty street in Mumbai. Shab-e-Barat is observed as a day of forgiveness or atonement in Islam and leads to congregations at graveyards and religious places.
The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Wah! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in. God bless n protect each n every 1. .#IndiaFightsCorona" Over the past few days, appeals were made to the Muslim community from several quarters to not venture out of their houses to pray on Shab-e-Barat in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.
Earlier, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star shared his lockdown experience in a video message with nephew and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan. Salman says the famous "Sholay" dialogue "Jo dar gaya woh mar gaya" does not necessarily apply in the current situation.
"You remember the dialogue, Jo dar Gaya samjho Mar Gaya (one who gets scared, dies)? That does not apply in this case. Hum log dar gaye aur badi bahaduri se keh rahein hai ki hum log dar gaye (we are scared and we bravely say so). Please don't try to act brave.”
The actor concludes the video saying whoever is scared and stays at home will save themselves and others (from the virus). Moral of the story is "We are scared," he added.
In the video, Salman also informs that he has not met his father since three weeks, as veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is staying alone at their Mumbai apartment amid lockdown.
