Watch: Salman Khan drives an auto-rickshaw in Panvel; video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted driving an auto-rickshaw through the streets of Panvel recently.

In a now-viral video, the 'Dabangg' actor can be seen in a blue t-shirt, shorts and a cap as he drove the vehicle with ease, leaving the passersby excited.

Several fans of the actor tried their luck and attempted to click a photo with Salman, however, he didn't oblige for a snap.

Salman turned 56 on Monday (December 27). His family members, including Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, and close friends attened his birthday bash at his farmhouse in Panvel.

Several photos and videos of Salman dancing with Genelia Deshmukh and cutting the birthday cake with his niece have been circulated online.

The actor was bitten by a snake at his farmouse just a day before his birthday and was immediately rushed to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment. He was discharged on the same day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and in 'Pawan Putra Bhaijaan', which is the sequel of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:25 PM IST