Watch: Salman Khan, Disha Patani burn the dance floor in Radhe's new song 'Zoom Zoom'

Another song from Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai titled Zoom Zoom was officially released on Monday.
After Radhe title track, Dil De Diya and Seeti Maar, this is the fourth song of the film to be released.
The makers had released the high-octane teaser of the song on Sunday, to give the audiences a glimpse of what's in store.
The song featuring, Salman and Disha, is choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves and is guaranteed to get you on your feet with its beats.
Sung by Ash King and Iulia Vantur and composed by veterans Sajid Wajid, Zoom Zoom with its quirky lyrics, penned by Kunaal Vermaa, has all the ingredients of a chartbuster.
Sharing the song on his official Twitter account, Salman wrote, "These are not the times for zoom zoom so watch n listen to #ZoomZoom at home. Plz be safe."
Check out the song here:
Last week, the makers dropped the tile track of Radhe, in which the lead actors groove to celebrate the swag of Salman's character in the film.
The power-packed dance track Dil De Diya features Jacqueline Fernandez with Salman. The song is a mix of groovy dance moves and electrifying beats.
Before that, Seeti Maar was released which is based on a song originally created for Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's hit film DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham.
Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios.
Radhe will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.
