Watch: Salman Khan, Disha Patani burn the dance floor in Radhe's new song 'Zoom Zoom'

Another song from Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai titled Zoom Zoom was officially released on Monday.

After Radhe title track, Dil De Diya and Seeti Maar, this is the fourth song of the film to be released.

The makers had released the high-octane teaser of the song on Sunday, to give the audiences a glimpse of what's in store.

The song featuring, Salman and Disha, is choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves and is guaranteed to get you on your feet with its beats.

Sung by Ash King and Iulia Vantur and composed by veterans Sajid Wajid, Zoom Zoom with its quirky lyrics, penned by Kunaal Vermaa, has all the ingredients of a chartbuster.

Sharing the song on his official Twitter account, Salman wrote, "These are not the times for zoom zoom so watch n listen to #ZoomZoom at home. Plz be safe."

Check out the song here: