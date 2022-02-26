Watch: Salman Khan dances with niece Ayat and nephew Ahil on the song 'Allah Duhai' at 'Da-Bangg' tour rehearsal

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently in Dubai for 'Da-Bangg' The Tour Reloaded event is seen rehearsing for the same in videos gone viral on social media.

The actor has been joined by B-town’s leading ladies such as Pooja Hegde, Saiee Manjrekar, Disha Patani, and Sonakshi Sinha among other actors, as well as his adorable niece Ayat and nephew Ahil.

In a video shared on Instagram, Salman can be seen dancing with Ahil and Ayat on his songs 'Allah Duhai' and 'Hud Hud Dabang'.

One of the most star-studded and celebrated entertainment events, Da-Bangg Tour is highly anticipated for the explosive performances by several celebrities coming together.

Having started in 2017, Da-Bangg Tour has had over 20 shows across the globe.

From USA, Dubai, Hong Kong, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Riyadh to India, ‘Da-Bangg’ Tour has featured many celebrities over the years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger 3'. Apart from this, Salman also has 'Kick 2' and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in his kitty.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' also stars Pooja Hegde. The film, reportedly billed as a comedy drama, is helmed by Farhad Samji.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:41 AM IST