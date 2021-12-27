Watch: Salman Khan cuts birthday cake with niece Ayat; Iulia Vantur, Riteish-Genelia and others attend the bash

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 56 on Monday (December 27). He celebrated his special day with his close friends and family members at his Panvel farmhouse.

The 'Dabangg' actor was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in the wee hours on Sunday. However, he didn’t let the incident deter his birthday celebration. He also interacted with the media and said that he is fine.

According to several photos and videos doing the rounds on the internet, Salman can be seen having a gala time with his family. He was seen surrounded by his parents, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

For the unawares, Aayush and Arpita Khan's daughter, Ayat, shares her birthday with uncle Salman. The superstar can be seen cutting the cake with Ayat in one of the viral videos.

Reportedly, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan, Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, Mushtaq Sheikh, and others were also part of the birthday celebration.

Salman also stepped outside to greet the paparazzi, who even sang a birthday song for him. Salman was all smiles as he thanked him.

Meanwhile, being bitten by a snake, Salman told ANI, "A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. So I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it with my other hand to release it. When our staff saw the snake, they thought it was poisonous and due to the commotion that followed, the snake bit me not once but thrice."

After the incident, the actor was immediately rushed to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment and was discharged in Sunday. "Then we went to the hospital, carried the snake along carefully and there we found that it was non-venomous. Still, I was hospitalised for 6 hours and have been injected with all kinds of anti-venom. I am fine now," he shared.

Salman added that he was feeling fine and they have not killed the snake.

"When I came back, we let go of the snake. My sister got really scared, so I clicked a picture with the snake for her. Saanp se dosti hogyi (made friends with the snake)," he quipped, adding, "My dad asked me ki kya hua? Saanp zinda hai? So I said yes, tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai."

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif. He also recently announced the sequel of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

