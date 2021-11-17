Watch: Saif Ali Khan recalls kissing scene with Rani Mukerji in 'Hum Tum', says it was 'worst kiss in the history of cinema'

Bollywod actors Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan will be seen together after nearly 13 years in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

The film, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shravari, will hit cinema halls on November 19.

In a video uploaded by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on their YouTube channel, Rani and Saif recalled working in the 2004 film 'Hum Tum' and how they were both 'uncomfortable' while shooting for the kissing scene in the film.

In the video, Saif revealed that she tried to convince him to say that he did not want to kiss her.

Rani asked, "Do you remember how scared we were to do the kissing shot?" Responding to her, the actor said, "I remember how scared you were to do the kissing shot."

Recalling the day they shot for the kissing scene, Saif said that Rani was extra nice' to him and asked how he was doing and how his drive to the set was. "You said, 'Listen, you say that you don’t want to kiss me.' So I said, 'I can’t say that! My boss has told me, so I have to do it.' You said, 'Listen, I don’t think we should do it,'" he said.

"It was the worst kiss in the history of cinema, it was so uncomfortable. It made me so uncomfortable because you were so uncomfortable," he added.

The 'Mardaani' actress further talked about how her conversations with Saif have changed over 17 years, from 'Hum Tum' to 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. She said that now, they only talk about their respective children.

Rani and Saif were last seen together in the film 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic' in 2008.

Meanwhile, in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', Rani and Saif will be chasing a con-artist duo, the new Bunty and Babli, played by Siddhant and Sharvari, respectively. The film is directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma.

