Watch: Saif Ali Khan playfully flirts with Kareena Kapoor in new ad; video goes viral

Saif Ali Khan has always been a brand favourite! His massive reach and popularity with his fans has made him a popular choice for brands. His recently released advertisement with Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken the internet by storm. Fans have been gushing about how great the power couple look together in the ad.

In a new rebranding move, the couple can be seen establishing the new name of the brand. A fun moment between the couple sees Saif playfully flirting with Kareena.

The power couple have always been appreciated in the brand world for their superstar quality and being an audience puller for endorsements.

A source said, “Saif and Kareena make a popular power couple for brand endorsements. They are being approached by many brands for endorsements. The couple is strategically picking brands that align with them as a couple. Recently, they also shot for a luxury brand. They have always set relationship goals for the world to follow and it’s no wonder that the two are being approached by brands of all kinds - aspirational, massy and classy!”

The ad with the superstar duo has gone viral, proving that there’s no couple in town like Saif and Kareena! Brands that the couple has endorsed have benefitted from their superstar quality and immense adulation from fans.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:28 PM IST