Watch Sachin Tendulkar enjoy 'Gully Cricket' with Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan

New Delhi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of him playing gully cricket with actors Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Mehboob studio on the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday.

The ace cricketer visited the studio for an advertisement shoot when he was joined by Varun and junior Bachchan, who were also present there for filming a project.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin shared his experience of mixing "work with play" and said, "Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot & was pleasantly surprised with Varun Dhawan dropping by along with Abhishek Bachchan who joined us for some time. #SportPlayingNation #FitIndiaMovement." The 46-year-old cricketer backed and discussed the 'Fit India Movement' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.